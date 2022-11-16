Did You Know How Fast Oysters Can Process Microplastics

How long does it take for a bivalve to process water? 🤔
In this video, Hannah Collins, a Ph. D. student in Oceanography at the University of Connecticut, Point Avery, talks to us about how microplastics affect the bivalve’s processing time:
According to Hannah, bivalves with high plastic loads CAN spit out microbeads and pellets individually or form a mucus ball that is subsequently expelled. 🔘
She also adds that bivalves can do this within a minute of
taking in a large microplastic particle or take up around 20 to 30 minutes. ⏳
