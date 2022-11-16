Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did You Know How Fast Oysters Can Process Microplastics
122 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 13 days ago |

How long does it take for a bivalve to process water? 🤔
In this video, Hannah Collins, a Ph. D. student in Oceanography at the University of Connecticut, Point Avery, talks to us about how microplastics affect the bivalve’s processing time:

According to Hannah, bivalves with high plastic loads CAN spit out microbeads and pellets individually or form a mucus ball that is subsequently expelled. 🔘

She also adds that bivalves can do this within a minute of
taking in a large microplastic particle or take up around 20 to 30 minutes. ⏳

Leave a ‘👍’ if you found this interesting!

Keywords
healthcancercancersupport

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket