Did You Know How Fast Oysters Can Process Microplastics

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How long does it take for a bivalve to process water? 🤔
In this video, Hannah Collins, a Ph. D. student in Oceanography at the University of Connecticut, Point Avery, talks to us about how microplastics affect the bivalve’s processing time:
According to Hannah, bivalves with high plastic loads CAN spit out microbeads and pellets individually or form a mucus ball that is subsequently expelled. 🔘
She also adds that bivalves can do this within a minute of
taking in a large microplastic particle or take up around 20 to 30 minutes. ⏳
Leave a ‘👍’ if you found this interesting!