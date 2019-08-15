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The Truth About “Due Process” & “Red Flags"
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214 views • August 15, 2019
Is there a difference between GOP & Democrat “Red Flag” laws? What is the “process” in the17 states & D.C. with “Red Flag”? What does the Philly shooting of 6 police officers tell us about the future of gun prohibition? What does our current situation with CPS (Child Protective Services) and Civil Asset Forfeiture tell us?
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