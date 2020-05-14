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Christian Rebukes False Religious Leaders
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26 views • May 14, 2020
The Greta Thunberg Speech at the UN in September 2019 has inspired this young woman to offer her own message to religious leaders around the world...false religious leaders who have taken the name of Jesus in vain and promoted their own selfish kingdoms instead of the kingdom of heaven that Jesus preached. This is a warning to Christians as well as to the many false prophets of Christianity. Are you prepared for the return of Jesus? Judgement is coming, and if you hope to be counted as one of his followers, you will need a lot more than just TALK of faith in Jesus.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Thunder sound effect obtained from Sound effect https://www.zapsplat.com
Ernst Angley - CC BY-NC 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
TD Jakes - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
Edir Macedop- CC BY-NC 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/photos/1258166...
Francis Chan - CC BY 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
John Piper - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Francis of Rome - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/photos/catholi...
Benny Hinn - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
Kenneth Copeland - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Greek Orthodox Clergy - CC Attribution 2.0 Generic
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Torben Søndergaard healing - Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:...
Joyce Meyer - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
Lakewood worship - CC BY 3.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakewoo...
Juanita Bynum- CC BY-SA 4.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juanita...
Joseph Prince - Creative Commons Attribution -Share Alike 4.0 International
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Martyr de Jean-Gabriel Perboyre en Chine - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Thunder sound effect obtained from Sound effect https://www.zapsplat.com
Ernst Angley - CC BY-NC 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
TD Jakes - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
Edir Macedop- CC BY-NC 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/photos/1258166...
Francis Chan - CC BY 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
John Piper - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Francis of Rome - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
https://www.flickr.com/photos/catholi...
Benny Hinn - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
https://www.flickr.com
Kenneth Copeland - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Greek Orthodox Clergy - CC Attribution 2.0 Generic
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Torben Søndergaard healing - Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:...
Joyce Meyer - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
Lakewood worship - CC BY 3.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakewoo...
Juanita Bynum- CC BY-SA 4.0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juanita...
Joseph Prince - Creative Commons Attribution -Share Alike 4.0 International
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Martyr de Jean-Gabriel Perboyre en Chine - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
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