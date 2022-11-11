22. Foundations

Banks, lenders drove into debt burdens,
Incessant, annoying works,
A large number of civil servants,
Religious cults of all sorts.
And if now these things are abruptly
Removed from life as compromised?
Then chaos will set in more sharply
Than something can be realized.
Because for the most population
The system mode will evanesce,
The mode, giving the life direction
And helping to stay off a mess.
It is as a guide for a tripper,
As kind of a kick to advance
Or as a tool box for a fitter,
At times as some limiting bans.
There are few people who are able
To form own fate by oneself,
While others, with no a timetable
Or some guide, can fall into depth.
If that is the case, in a given
Development level of most,
A drastic change in the existing
Foundations is still a high cost.
