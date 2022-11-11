22. Foundations

Banks, lenders drove into debt burdens,

Incessant, annoying works,

A large number of civil servants,

Religious cults of all sorts.

And if now these things are abruptly

Removed from life as compromised?

Then chaos will set in more sharply

Than something can be realized.

Because for the most population

The system mode will evanesce,

The mode, giving the life direction

And helping to stay off a mess.

It is as a guide for a tripper,

As kind of a kick to advance

Or as a tool box for a fitter,

At times as some limiting bans.

There are few people who are able

To form own fate by oneself,

While others, with no a timetable

Or some guide, can fall into depth.

If that is the case, in a given

Development level of most,

A drastic change in the existing

Foundations is still a high cost.