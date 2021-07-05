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Do you think this is the first time the parasites have used a Plandemic - VAX Agenda to depopulate? Think again!
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286 views • July 05, 2021
Nothing fu#$ing new under the sun! The Parasite classes just keep repeating what they have used in the past to Genocide the people. . This is their plan.
See our post on BIN: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/06/confirmed-pcr-tests-and-covid-19-vaccines-are-a-globalist-terrorist-bio-weapons-attack-now-being-exposed-to-law-enforcement-across-uk-canada-the-united-states-of-america-and-beyond-10121.html
Here is a motion cartoon from the earliest days of motion-pictures that likely was made at the time of the 1918 Spanish-Flu epidemic. So far, we have been unable to verify its origin, but there is no reason to think it is a counterfeit. Its value will be immediately recognized, not in its rarity or as a collector’s item, but its editorial commentary that is stunningly contemporary to our present day. Popular sentiment a hundred-and-twenty years ago clearly was far more aware of an agenda behind the propaganda and, as you will see in the final message of the cartoon, folks knew who was behind it and what the end game was. An amazing time capsule of truth.
https://youtu.be/XMszxLRq3DU
See our post on BIN: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/06/confirmed-pcr-tests-and-covid-19-vaccines-are-a-globalist-terrorist-bio-weapons-attack-now-being-exposed-to-law-enforcement-across-uk-canada-the-united-states-of-america-and-beyond-10121.html
Here is a motion cartoon from the earliest days of motion-pictures that likely was made at the time of the 1918 Spanish-Flu epidemic. So far, we have been unable to verify its origin, but there is no reason to think it is a counterfeit. Its value will be immediately recognized, not in its rarity or as a collector’s item, but its editorial commentary that is stunningly contemporary to our present day. Popular sentiment a hundred-and-twenty years ago clearly was far more aware of an agenda behind the propaganda and, as you will see in the final message of the cartoon, folks knew who was behind it and what the end game was. An amazing time capsule of truth.
https://youtu.be/XMszxLRq3DU
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