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Ask These Simple Questions To Your Tax Preparer To Determine If They Are Competent To Handle YOUR Tax Return - {MIRROR}
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47 views • February 06, 2021
Get this vital questions to ask your preparer this year!
I like this guy. His vids are informative and to the point. He's a lawyer who has specialized in educating and freeing people from the FRAUD our government has perpetrated against us for decades.
In this short presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder and president of Freedom Law School, discusses several questions you may want to ask
your tax preparer.
It will help you determine whether you should pay them to file IRS Form 1040 and other IRS forms, generally followed by sending a significant amount of your hard-earned money to the IRS.
Link here for the full topic: https://youtu.be/uvJPENIPAK8
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✩ Connect with Freedom Law School through our other platforms ✩
✭ Our Website: https://livefreenow.org/
✭ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveFreeNowOrg
✭ Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/freedomlawschool/
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The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
I like this guy. His vids are informative and to the point. He's a lawyer who has specialized in educating and freeing people from the FRAUD our government has perpetrated against us for decades.
In this short presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder and president of Freedom Law School, discusses several questions you may want to ask
your tax preparer.
It will help you determine whether you should pay them to file IRS Form 1040 and other IRS forms, generally followed by sending a significant amount of your hard-earned money to the IRS.
Link here for the full topic: https://youtu.be/uvJPENIPAK8
---
✩ Connect with Freedom Law School through our other platforms ✩
✭ Our Website: https://livefreenow.org/
✭ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveFreeNowOrg
✭ Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/freedomlawschool/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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