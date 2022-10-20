Profiting Off of Sickness! | Furthermore With the Sherwoods

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"Your health is for sale and is being sold to the highest bidder."
In this episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, Drs. Mark and Michele discuss big food and medical companies preying on our health and wellness.
To see this full episode of FurtherMore With the Sherwoods, go to:
https://bit.ly/3Sbitb1
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