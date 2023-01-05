Elizabeth Tucker Can No Longer Walk After Taking Pfizer’s Poison Jab

Covid Vax Injuries





January 5, 2023





Facebook Testimony:





“Day 5 in the hospital from the Pfizer shot. I have to use a walker or have someone support me to walk. Im on a liquid diet now but that still tries to come back up. I have to have nausea meds around the clock just so I don't get sick. There is so much more going on to. This really does suck but thankful to be alive as so many have died from reactions to theses covid shots. I plan on starting doing short lives to tell everyone what is going on and just how bad this shot has effected my body.”

- Elizabeth Tucker





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QHLaSruwMfP7/