Elizabeth Tucker Can No Longer Walk After Taking Pfizer’s Poison Jab
Published Yesterday
Covid Vax Injuries


January 5, 2023


Facebook Testimony:


“Day 5 in the hospital from the Pfizer shot. I have to use a walker or have someone support me to walk. Im on a liquid diet now but that still tries to come back up. I have to have nausea meds around the clock just so I don't get sick. There is so much more going on to. This really does suck but thankful to be alive as so many have died from reactions to theses covid shots. I plan on starting doing short lives to tell everyone what is going on and just how bad this shot has effected my body.”

- Elizabeth Tucker


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QHLaSruwMfP7/

