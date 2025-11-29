BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fenbendazole, Ivermectin & Mebendazole Treating Stage 4 Cancers FULLY! - Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
701 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • 23 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjUB5rvRNNE

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@SCAMERICA1776


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Fenbendazole, Ivermectin & Mebendazole Treating Stage 4 Cancers FULLY! - Dr. William Makis


Dr. William Makis discusses using antiparasitic drugs ivermectin and fenbendazole (or mebendazole) to shrink stage 4 tumors in late-stage cancer patients, including pancreatic, ovarian, melanoma, and breast cancers previously deemed incurable by oncologists.


He shares patient anecdotes, such as breast tumors shrinking from 7 cm to 2.5-3 cm in 2-3 months before surgery, a prostate tumor vanishing after five months of albendazole, and stage 4 pancreatic cases achieving cancer-free status, often combined with low-dose chemo that these drugs reportedly sensitize tumors to. Makis notes these cheap, off-patent generics (10-20 cents per pill) face customs issues in places like Canada and references his 2025 peer-reviewed paper with Dr. Paul Marik proposing protocols, plus Mel Gibson's Joe Rogan endorsement of similar successes.


Keywords
fenbendazoledr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancerdr william makis alternative cancer treatmentdr william makis anti cancer medicationivermectin and mebendazole treating stage for cancers fully dr william makisdr william makis cancer protocoldr william makis anti cancer medsdr william makis stage four cancerhow to treat cancer dr william makis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy