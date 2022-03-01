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Covid-19 Vaccine Data: "Stunning: CDC Not Publishing Data. Israel Dashboard Review"
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92 views • March 01, 2022
Posted 22February2022 Drbeen Medical Lectures: "Stunning: CDC Not Publishing Data. Israel Dashboard Review" CDC publishing FAKE DATA.
Stunning: CDC Not Publishing Large Amounts of Data
While our experts used data from Israel to make decisions, CDC decided to not publish large portions of data thinking that vaccines will be interpreted as ineffective. Let's review a stunning report by Apporva Mandavilli of The New York Times.
Stunning: CDC Not Publishing Large Amounts of Data
While our experts used data from Israel to make decisions, CDC decided to not publish large portions of data thinking that vaccines will be interpreted as ineffective. Let's review a stunning report by Apporva Mandavilli of The New York Times.
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