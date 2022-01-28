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Days Of Fire & Water By Professor Sams Of Valor College
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11 views • January 28, 2022
We fail miserably when we try to achieve perfection. However, Excellence is achievable. My goal is to live a life of integrity, giving my best to God, and encouraging others to do the same..... DailyExcellence!
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Thank You For Viewing This Video. If You Like Our Content Please Subscribe To This Channel! Make Sure To Click The Bell For Notifications. Also Check Us Out On Our Wedsite @ www.dailyexcellence.org
If you enjoy content from Mike At Council Of Time, You can go to www.counciloftime.com for daily updates and to make donations to COT's Ministry. You can also contact Mike with your questions and comments by selecting the contact us section on COT's website.
Website Link - https://www.counciloftime.com
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Telegram Link - https://t.me/COTMembers
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Daily Excellence
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Flint MI 48507
Subscribe To Our Back Up Channels & Platforms
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Follow Us On Twitter
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