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Teacher: Parents Don't Have The Final Say
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22 views • November 25, 2019
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When parents in one school objected to sexually explicit indoctrination of their students by bringing in drag queens to teach cosmetology class, one teacher took it upon himself to write that parents should not have the final say in the raising of their children. Who really has the right and responsibility of setting the moral code for your kids? You? Or the state? You’d be surprised. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
When parents in one school objected to sexually explicit indoctrination of their students by bringing in drag queens to teach cosmetology class, one teacher took it upon himself to write that parents should not have the final say in the raising of their children. Who really has the right and responsibility of setting the moral code for your kids? You? Or the state? You’d be surprised. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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