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MAGNETIZED!
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173 views • August 12, 2021
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Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
website: https://christianobserver.net
video links:
Tony Pantalleresco Demagnetizing devices -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LZl7hd84qQ79/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SYFyHVwke13C/
Supplies:
Van De Graaf Generator: https://www.amazon.com/Crank-Graaf-Generator-Discharge-Sphere/dp/B00AKFNMMS/
Copper Sheeting: https://www.grainger.com/search/raw-materials/copper/copper-roll-stock?ts_optout=true&;searchQuery=copper&categoryIndex=3
Copper Tape: https://www.amazon.com/Zehhe-Copper-Foil-Double-Sided-Conductive/dp/B01MR5DSCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&;keywords=copper+tape&qid=1628639193&sr=8-3
The rest should be easy to find at the Dollar Tree or Walmart
Ionizers: https://linktr.ee/TheShoppingConnect
Tony's podcast (Lots of good info here! Scroll down to after the links for the daily podcast): https://independz.podbean.com/
Music:
77s: "Mezzo" from the album Sticks and Stones https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
Pink Floyd: "Things Left Unsaid", "Louder Than Words" from the album The Endless River https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-endless-river/919600058
Paypal: https://paypal.me/ChristianObserver?locale.x=en_US
website: https://christianobserver.net
video links:
Tony Pantalleresco Demagnetizing devices -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LZl7hd84qQ79/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SYFyHVwke13C/
Supplies:
Van De Graaf Generator: https://www.amazon.com/Crank-Graaf-Generator-Discharge-Sphere/dp/B00AKFNMMS/
Copper Sheeting: https://www.grainger.com/search/raw-materials/copper/copper-roll-stock?ts_optout=true&;searchQuery=copper&categoryIndex=3
Copper Tape: https://www.amazon.com/Zehhe-Copper-Foil-Double-Sided-Conductive/dp/B01MR5DSCM/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&;keywords=copper+tape&qid=1628639193&sr=8-3
The rest should be easy to find at the Dollar Tree or Walmart
Ionizers: https://linktr.ee/TheShoppingConnect
Tony's podcast (Lots of good info here! Scroll down to after the links for the daily podcast): https://independz.podbean.com/
Music:
77s: "Mezzo" from the album Sticks and Stones https://music.apple.com/us/album/sticks-and-stones/521572669
Pink Floyd: "Things Left Unsaid", "Louder Than Words" from the album The Endless River https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-endless-river/919600058
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