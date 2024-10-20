BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Heartbreaking Insights on Crime and Responsibility"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
35 views • 6 months ago

But this was my big takeaway. When he was talking about the murders of Lincoln Riley and the others who had been murdered by illegals - it was heinous! And he showed that mother who was crying & who was blaming her (Kamala). And he asked "is it a mistake?" And you know, it wasn't like 'no, I haven't made a mistake.' There were no regrets. She said 'oh, yeah, that's a drastic act, you know' or whatever. But it was kind of like an 'oops'. It was cold, it was callous, & I was horrified - because when he really pressed her again to be, like, 'good God,  woman, say 'you're sorry' and take some dang responsibility', she got indignant & she was like, 'I told you I feel horrible.'

Keywords
mistakecoldcrimemurderkamalamotherillegalhearttalkresponsibilitycrypetrifiedhorriblebreakregretsorrydrasticlincolnindignantinsightrileyheinouscalloustakeawaypressed
