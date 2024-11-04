© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vivek: Misinformation, AMERICA First: Musk, Wendy Bell: World Is Watching, Dan Bongino: More | EP1372 - Highlights Begin 11/04/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5lwg8n-ep1372.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v5lnb6t-ep1371.html#comment-485389340
***
Vivek Ramaswamy 11/04 - Who Decides 'Misinformation'?
https://rumble.com/embed/v5j6mb1/?pub=2trvx
***
AMERICA First 11/04 - Musk: "I want a President who gets shot and shouts Fight, Fight, Fight!"
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jievn/?pub=2trvx
*** 6:30
Wendy Bell Radio 11/04 - The Whole World Is Watching
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jk7rw/?pub=2trvx
***
Dan Bongino 11/04 - Beware Of Last Minute Psy-Ops! (Ep. 2364)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jld50/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths