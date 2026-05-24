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The Human Genome Has Been Poisoned; 1.25 billion women are carriers of a genetic mutation from the mRNA shots
Dr. Nagase: “This is the magnitude of evil we are dealing with”
The ‘silent gene mutations’ will affect the next 👶generation’s fertility
1.25 billion women of child bearing age have been 💉injected. They are carriers of mutations of the egg cell line.
They carry silent 🧬DNA which will only be seen in the next generation.
🧬Gene Editing? Depopulation? What Are These Shots Really For? Drs Nagase, Merritt, Fleming, Cowan👇
🖥 Watch FULL Video Here