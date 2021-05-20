PROF DOLORES CAHILL, JOHN SMITH, COMMON LAW QUESTION TIME. UK FREEDOM ALLIANCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
Watch the latest edition of The REAL Question Time showing now featuring
Justin Smith your genial host with guests
Professor Dolores Cahill
Anna de Buisseret
Mick Stott
John Smith
We are concentrating on hot subjects of the day.
Please send your questions for the panel to the contact page on our website
TheUKFreedomAlliance.org
This live stream is available on the UKFA-TV page of the website and on wakeupuk.net and is on our you tube channel also.
Later this evening it will be on all Social Media channels.
Real Question Time with The UK Freedom Alliance 5th May 2021