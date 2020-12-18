12/18/2020 Miles Guo: What the Whistleblowers' Movement has accomplished so far has never happened on this planet. The time period from Dec. 6th to the 18th is critical.

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12/18郭先生直播：爆料革命所做的事情在地球上从未发生过。12月6号到18号很重要，18号的三件大事决定了大选滑稽结果何时出来。川普总统虽不确定习是其敌人且怀疑中共病毒是生化武器，这反映了美国的伟大
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