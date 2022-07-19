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Ricardo Delgado (La Quinta Columna): The purpose of vaccination is behavioural control of the population and eugenic control. There is no mRNA in vaccines, only nanotechnology and reduced graphene oxide.
Mirrored - La Quinta Columna
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