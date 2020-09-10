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FED ASST'D PRINTING (WAP PARODY) - REMY (MUSIC VIDEO)
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22 views • September 10, 2020
FED ASST'D PRINTING (WAP PARODY) - REMY (MUSIC VIDEO)
Lyrics:
I said certified free
Seven days a week
Fed Asst'd Printing
Make that currency weak
You want a wall in your backyard?
Extra large and extra hard?
But you ain't got the cash to pay?
Just use that press like a credit card
Grow that debt, print that cash
It's like a tax that never passed
You want wars that never end?
Man, this beats funding them like that
You want a bridge? You want a bomb?
You want a check sent out to Tom?
We're gonna park this big Mack truck
Right in your fiscal garage
Let's be frank, check is blank
From our secret central bank
I don't cut, I don't think
But let me tell you how I got this tank
Gotta be hard to beat monetary sovereignty
Inflate that cash until it turns into Monopoly
Qualitative Easing executed properly
Cuz I'm well-versed in Modern Monetary policy
Spending cuts!? Baby are you kidding me?
Print some one', then make a facsimile
I'm just like Drake, can't you see?
Turning M1 into M3
I got POMO FOMO and I don't see what the harm is
Applying downward pressure in the capital markets
Buying troubled assets and we're not stopping
They're more excited than Prince Andrew at a Hot Topic
Printing press, I'm impressed, is a big loaner
So the debt's now looking like a big grower
Now to see the spike you don't need a decoder
(It's got a hook in it, hopefully it leans over)
So if adult decisions make you shudder
Don't call your mom, call your brother
Cuz there ain't no kind of trouble
That can't be fixed by a bubble
So bring your Mac, add some stacks
To the Fed Asst'd Printing
We bought a drone just for pictures
With some Fed Asst'd Printing
Bought his tuition, this addition
All from Fed Asst'd Printing
To make it rain all you're needing
Is some Fed Asst'd Printing
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Remy at Reason TV on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/ReasonTV/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Lyrics:
I said certified free
Seven days a week
Fed Asst'd Printing
Make that currency weak
You want a wall in your backyard?
Extra large and extra hard?
But you ain't got the cash to pay?
Just use that press like a credit card
Grow that debt, print that cash
It's like a tax that never passed
You want wars that never end?
Man, this beats funding them like that
You want a bridge? You want a bomb?
You want a check sent out to Tom?
We're gonna park this big Mack truck
Right in your fiscal garage
Let's be frank, check is blank
From our secret central bank
I don't cut, I don't think
But let me tell you how I got this tank
Gotta be hard to beat monetary sovereignty
Inflate that cash until it turns into Monopoly
Qualitative Easing executed properly
Cuz I'm well-versed in Modern Monetary policy
Spending cuts!? Baby are you kidding me?
Print some one', then make a facsimile
I'm just like Drake, can't you see?
Turning M1 into M3
I got POMO FOMO and I don't see what the harm is
Applying downward pressure in the capital markets
Buying troubled assets and we're not stopping
They're more excited than Prince Andrew at a Hot Topic
Printing press, I'm impressed, is a big loaner
So the debt's now looking like a big grower
Now to see the spike you don't need a decoder
(It's got a hook in it, hopefully it leans over)
So if adult decisions make you shudder
Don't call your mom, call your brother
Cuz there ain't no kind of trouble
That can't be fixed by a bubble
So bring your Mac, add some stacks
To the Fed Asst'd Printing
We bought a drone just for pictures
With some Fed Asst'd Printing
Bought his tuition, this addition
All from Fed Asst'd Printing
To make it rain all you're needing
Is some Fed Asst'd Printing
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Remy at Reason TV on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/ReasonTV/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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