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The Cosmic Hoax: An Exposé
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181 views • September 17, 2021
This documentary is Dr. Greer’s answer to the current government and media disinformation campaign promoting 3 big lies:
1. We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO!
2. Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO!
3. The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT!
Share this film widely for FREE if it is in its entirety and is not commercialized or monetized. (If you wish to use it in another way please contact: [email protected])
Other Streaming and Download options can be found at: https://linktr.ee/TheCosmicHoax
How you can support The Disclosure Project and CE5
1. Start practicing CE5 by downloading the CE5 App:
For iPhone - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ce5-con...
For Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
2. Join Gaia to follow Dr. Greer’s new series. https://www.gaia.com/disclosure When you join through this link 30% goes to SUPPORT Disclosure and CE5.
3. Join our membership platform: https://bit.ly/3xjTZm6
4. Get Dr. Greer’s Books/ CDs/ DVDs: https://shop.siriusdisclosure.com
5. Connect with Dr. Steven Greer on social media and Discord:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/doctorsteven...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DrStevenGreer
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dr.steven.g...
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/drsteveng...
Discord - https://discord.gg/pNFz75F
1. We do not know what these UAPs/ UFOs are. WE DO!
2. Humans cannot make craft that can maneuver like UFOs. WE CAN and WE DO!
3. The UFOs are a threat. THEY ARE NOT!
Share this film widely for FREE if it is in its entirety and is not commercialized or monetized. (If you wish to use it in another way please contact: [email protected])
Other Streaming and Download options can be found at: https://linktr.ee/TheCosmicHoax
How you can support The Disclosure Project and CE5
1. Start practicing CE5 by downloading the CE5 App:
For iPhone - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ce5-con...
For Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...
2. Join Gaia to follow Dr. Greer’s new series. https://www.gaia.com/disclosure When you join through this link 30% goes to SUPPORT Disclosure and CE5.
3. Join our membership platform: https://bit.ly/3xjTZm6
4. Get Dr. Greer’s Books/ CDs/ DVDs: https://shop.siriusdisclosure.com
5. Connect with Dr. Steven Greer on social media and Discord:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/doctorsteven...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DrStevenGreer
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dr.steven.g...
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/drsteveng...
Discord - https://discord.gg/pNFz75F
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