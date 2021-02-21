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Pedo Biden says Ex-Military & Ex-Cops Are The Greatest Domestic Terror Threat in U.S
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272 views • February 21, 2021
I would say that The DNC & their operatives are the greatest threat to America, no contest. These criminals have STOLEN OUR COUNTRY and WE MUST TAKE IT BACK NOW! AND YES I MEAN BY FORCE!!! If not, they are going to take us out house by house, town by town over time. This is OUR COUNTRY and IT IS TIME TO FIGHT FOR IT!!!
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