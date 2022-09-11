Swamp Genesis 5. Backstory on High Tech, Missing Money, JFK, Hopkins, Marshall, Ike. Joseph P. Farrell, www.DarkJournalist.com

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Book Title: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International: Roosevelt, Trotsky, Stalin, and America's Progressivist Deep State, by Joseph Farrell
Joseph P. Farrell at www.GizaDeathStar.com is the author of over 20+ books.
Full Show: Dark Journalist And Dr. Joseph Farrell Deep State Genesis Revealed! UFO File FDR JFK Trump McCarthy, May 1, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyneaS2MXzA
"The Genesis of The Deep State Part 1. Dr. Joseph Farrell returns for a startling overview of the beginnings of the Deep State From the Communist Revolution, Roosevelt Administration, Hitler, Senator McCarthy Hearings, JFK Assassination, Project Blue Book, UFO File, Presidents Reagan, Nixon and Donald Trump and their connection to influence peddler and political fixer Roy Cohn all the way to the Geopolitical Battles of 2020!" ~ www.DarkJournalist.com
Joseph P. Farrell at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory. His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. www.GizaDeathStar.com