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This Toy Can Open Any Garage Door or Fixed Code Gate
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43 views • February 12, 2020
Or almost any garage - it's particularly good with fixed code gates and garages. Samy proposes other weaknesses with rolling codes.
This video was sponsored by LastPass: http://bit.ly/2oscAe9
I don't condone malicious hacking of gates, garages or other property. The point of this video was to discuss how it could be done using fairly basic technology like this toy that was originally intended as an instant messaging device. I learned a lot in making this video about how codes are sent and received, how they are encrypted or not encrypted. I found out how hard it is to execute in practice something which in principle doesn't seem that difficult.
This video was sponsored by LastPass: http://bit.ly/2oscAe9
I don't condone malicious hacking of gates, garages or other property. The point of this video was to discuss how it could be done using fairly basic technology like this toy that was originally intended as an instant messaging device. I learned a lot in making this video about how codes are sent and received, how they are encrypted or not encrypted. I found out how hard it is to execute in practice something which in principle doesn't seem that difficult.
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