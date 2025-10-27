© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian senator Malcolm Roberts draws attention to the UK's recent trial of personal carbon allowances.
"Your daily [carbon allowance] will be enough to buy 26 grams of red meat—one mouthful."
"The World Economic Forum... has hosted speakers calling for this system to include carbon dioxide credit trading, so rich people can live their lives exactly as they do right now, and poor people can... sell their excess credits to rich people."
"The war on livestock is a war on good nutrition, based on a lie... designed to enrich billionaires."
