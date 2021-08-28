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I DIDN'T READ THE FINE PRINT AND NOW THEY OWN MY SOUL...THAT IS WHAT THEY WANT PEOPLE, YOUR SOUL
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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441 views • August 28, 2021
Who would drink something called "Liquid Death"...? Source: Mag Bitter Truth. Some more videos from my recent posts you might like:
What the heck is going on with this dudes neck and throat? Alien? Robot with a problem? WOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bqh02RSNDSF/

BLACK LIGHTS TO MAKE THE VACCINATED GLOW IN THE DARK? LISTEN TO WHAT THIS COP HAS TO SAY. HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVq0LVXEvCyY/

WARNING GRAPHIC: DRIVING WHILE VAXXED. TAXI DRIVER MOWS DOWN PEDESTRIANS IN HONG KONG
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPylaDkPGTEH/

The Vaxxed Are Being Liquefied - Spread On Crops In The US - PEOPLE...IT'S WHATS FOR DINNER!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p86RLrnuZcVF/

BANNED ON YOUTUBE - No Autism In Vietnam Before Bill Gates vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8PcZ5gBWPkMj/

I WAS PEER PRESSURED INTO GETTING THE COVID JAB, NOW MY SON & I ARE BOTH IN GRAVE DANGER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4Fz6NZxTW5u8/

These people can't be human. Alien Vaccine? Check out the movement of this dudes neck area!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gLOAtqvaKvNw/

Pfizer Kill Shot NOT FDA APPROVED. STILL UNDER EMERGENCY USE ONLY - WATCH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPNrrHztCHSX/

Miscarriage Rate In Vaccinated Women Has Shot Up To 80%! That Means It Working Correctly Right?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2xHyDsSo0xi/

A combat veteran gives his city leaders a warning about what is to come. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Skwe2x8SQmjL/

2.1 million dead already. Tens of millions injured. We are paying for our own extermination SHOCKING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CG1RdxxJCNFD/

FAKE VAX DAMAGED NURSE BEING SLOWLY TURNED INTO A ZOMBIE 7 MONTHS POST VAX. FRIGHTING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1nUPmedcHQKN/

Dr Tenpenny Pfizer Whistleblower Claims To Have Documentation of 200,000 dead in less than a week
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPNHRTGX4Ozo/

The Pfizer Vax Turns Man Into A Zombie/Vegetable. This is the damage it can do. Worse than death.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/

An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkH9Ue5HiYb9/

CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/

ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/

CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die...WHAT?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OoOTut1x2vlF/
Keywords
vaccinationnwodepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy