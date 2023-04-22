https://gettr.com/post/p2eyvul8668

04/19/2023 【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Mr. Miles Guo warns our fellow fighters not to be satisfied with what we've achieved today because these are not the most important things. The most important things are the two ultimate goals: One is to protect our bottom line and foundation, i.e. our money and our platforms (G-Series), and the other one is the key, i.e. taking down the CCP. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/19/2023 【419事件六周年】郭文贵先生告诫战友们不要享受今天我们已经看到的这些东西，因为这都不是最重要的。 最重要的是最终两个目标：护好我们的底线和基础，即我们的钱袋子、我们的平台；然后关键是要灭共。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



