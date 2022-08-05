'I See the Future and It’s Hell on Earth,' Warns Trends Forecaster Gerald Celente

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Aug 5, 2022

"This time, there will be no getaway plan [for investors]," warns trends forecaster and publisher of the popular Trends Journal, Gerald Celente. The crisis that we are facing now is unprecedented and he believes, " we are in a "new world disorder." he tells our Daniela Cambone. Gerald warns, "When all else fails they take you to war, and this economy has failed." He says, "Gold prices should have been skyrocketing the last three years," but financial institutions are stifling the price. "Gold prices should be $2,500 an ounce, they're rigging the precious metals market," he concludes. #economy #goldinvesting #dollar ⭐️ Join Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com ➡️ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe... ➡️ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry ➡️ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_... ➡️ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan... Chapters: 00:00 Have we reached the peak of inflation? 03:59 Why stop the money printing? 7:41 Nancy Pelosi’s husband accused of insider trading 8:58 Repercussions of Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan 17:03 How is Gerald protecting himself in this environment? 18:59 Why isn’t the price of gold much higher? 24:30 Threat of nuclear war has been raisedShow less

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