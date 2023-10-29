The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 10

In this chapter, Jesus sets the Pharisees straight on the issue of marriage and divorce. A young man comes to Jesus asking what he needs to do to have eternal life, but Jesus' answer is not what he expected. The disciples are astonished by Jesus' response, thinking nobody can be saved... until the penny drops. One night, Jesus tries to explain again what will happen to him in the future, but the disciples still don't get it, and are thinking only of themselves. And finally, on the way out of Jericho, Jesus is about to change the life of one blind beggar!

