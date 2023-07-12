💥Security Forces Detained Ukrainian Saboteurs Who Were Supposed to use Laser-Guidance Missiles at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant - Russian Dialogue

If I find this interrogation with English subs, I'll post it. Cynthia

💥Security forces detained Ukrainian saboteurs who were supposed to laser-guided missiles at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Rogov said and published a video of the interrogation of one of the detainees, in which he spoke about the preparation, booking and goals of the sabotage group💥

I found this explained somewhere else, in a little different way.

🚀☢️ Nuclear Terrorism UGIL

The FSB detained Ukrainian saboteurs who were supposed to carry out laser guidance of missiles at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

On video interrogation of one of them.

The terrorists were trained in Germany by British instructors.







