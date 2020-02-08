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Was This The Greatest Week Of Donald Trump’s Presidency? - War Room Full Show
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26 views • February 08, 2020
Exciting Friday show features open phone lines, guests Jesse Ridgeway, Savanah Hernandez and Matt Ahmann. We hear from a military base where they have begun quarantening for Coronavirus. We take a look at the latest insanity from the liberals including a BDSM Kink Sex show that was endorsed by University of Indiana. Owen makes a major announcement for the War Room. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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