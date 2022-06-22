Interview with Treniss Evans & Dr. Stella Immanuel - 2A For Today!

Treniss Evans, founder of CondemnedUSA.com, was at the protest inside the Capitol on January 6th. He can be seen on video shouting, “I don’t support looting, I don’t support the violence, I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we the people demand justice.”



For his part in the protest, he was arrested and imprisoned for a short period. Once released on bond he created CondemnedUSA.com to advocate for J6 prisoners.

Dr. Stella Immanuel, a physician whose star rose in the media during the height of COVID-19 for her successful treatment of patients with cocktails consisting of Hydroxychloroquine, or Ivermectin, walked onto our stage mid-interview and picked up right where we were in the conversation. She provided some interesting and colorful insights into both the spiritual and tangible ramifications of the plans of our political and philosophical adversaries.

We had an amazing discussion and we hope that you enjoy our short and recorded time of fellowship.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.