Police Presence @ Town Meetings Don't Scare Me! - SOCIAL JUSTICE WATERPIPE

In case you have not seen this guy in action....

This is "SOCIAL JUSTICE WATERPIPE" or "Bong Man" holding the USELESS TAX LEECHES calling themselves "government" accountable!





He exposes these criminals all of the time!

But today he is talking to, and about, the cops who are used to SILENCE

Free Speech in America!





This goes on in EVERY city and town across America!

It's how the criminals within the #Cult of "government" protect themselves from being exposed as the lying criminals they ARE!





EVERYONE IN AMERICA needs to hear this!





Check him out!





original video:

Police Presence @ Town Meetings Don't Scare Me!

https://youtu.be/TZmP7Z_G9kg