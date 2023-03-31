CATASTROPHIC TORNADO OUTBREAK UNDERWAY IN SOUTH & MIDWEST!!!MASSIVE SOLAR CORONAL HOLE OPENS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/YWNReporter/status/1641913294989541378 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1641911839809257472 https://twitter.com/RileyFannonKTVO/status/1641917465654427648 https://twitter.com/MichaelMarz1/status/1641915176252211200 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1641890392147652609 https://twitter.com/FrannyWX/status/1641912074098835456 https://twitter.com/_spcanady/status/1641887036872294406 https://twitter.com/Jwforr/status/1641889682714656768 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1641882901347291145 https://nypost.com/2023/03/30/plants-scream-when-stressed-or-hurt-theyre-rather-noisy-study/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1641909663808495616 https://watchers.news/2023/03/31/cyclone-freddys-death-toll-in-malawi-likely-to-exceed-1-200-as-hope-for-survivors-fades/ https://watchers.news/2023/03/31/massive-snowfall-results-in-californias-largest-snowpack-on-record/ https://strangesounds.org/2023/03/amazing-steve-appears-over-bozeman-montana-during-most-intense-geomagnetic-storm-in-nearly-6-years.html https://www.businessinsider.com/second-giant-coronal-hole-sun-solar-winds-space-weather-aurora-2023-3 https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1641922767942569984

