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Model Grand Jury - Extremely HIgh U.S. Covid-19 Mortality Rate Due to Dr. Fauci & Remdesivir!
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10 views • March 08, 2022
Video Source --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7
Excerpt from Day 3 beginning at about 2:14:00
Dr. Bryan Ardis demonstrates from official documents that Remdesivir was mandated by Dr. Fauci and financially incentivized in spite of its know highly toxic effects.
Excerpt from Day 3 beginning at about 2:14:00
Dr. Bryan Ardis demonstrates from official documents that Remdesivir was mandated by Dr. Fauci and financially incentivized in spite of its know highly toxic effects.
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