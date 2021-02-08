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[Feb 8, 2021] Common Sense VS Flat Earth with Guest David Weiss [Suck It Podcast]
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53 views • February 13, 2021
#FlatEarthConspiracy #TheEarthisRound #SuckItPodcast
In this Episode I talk to David Weiss from The Flat Earth Podcast to discuss Round Earth vs Flat Earth. The opinions heard from the guest DO NOT reflect the opinions of the host. Below are some of Dave's other recent interviews:
- 2021 Jan 20 - Hit NSW's Gawndy & Maz (Australian radio)
- 2021 Jan 18 - The Joyride with Nico, Mienke and Aaron (Bloemfontein,
S. Africa)
- 2021 Jan 14 - WHPT 102.5's The Mike Calta Show, Tampa Bay, Florida
- 2021 Jan 12 - The Humble and Fred Show in Toronto, Canada
- 2020 Dec 17 - KMOX 1120AM's Overnight Drive with Ryan Wrecker in St.
Louis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uY3KGTDYEA
David has also guested four times (4x) on Sam Tripoli's Tin Foil Hat, 4x
on Talk is Jericho, Anthony Cumia's In Hot Water, Alchemy Radio,
Revolution Radio, Alex Jones INFOwars, Owen Benjamin, Chrissie Mayr
along with numerous other shows.
This episode is proudly brought to you by:
#Betterhelp : https://www.betterhelp.com/sipod for 10% off
#LootCrate : http://loot.cr/3rWoAnw Code "Suckitpodcast" for 15% off
#CBD #Wildflowerhemp https://wildflowerhempco.com/
BUY MERCH!!!!!
#Merch Store: https://www.dckproductions.com/shop
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/suckitpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/suckitpodcast
https://www.twitter.com/suckit_podcast
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
In this Episode I talk to David Weiss from The Flat Earth Podcast to discuss Round Earth vs Flat Earth. The opinions heard from the guest DO NOT reflect the opinions of the host. Below are some of Dave's other recent interviews:
- 2021 Jan 20 - Hit NSW's Gawndy & Maz (Australian radio)
- 2021 Jan 18 - The Joyride with Nico, Mienke and Aaron (Bloemfontein,
S. Africa)
- 2021 Jan 14 - WHPT 102.5's The Mike Calta Show, Tampa Bay, Florida
- 2021 Jan 12 - The Humble and Fred Show in Toronto, Canada
- 2020 Dec 17 - KMOX 1120AM's Overnight Drive with Ryan Wrecker in St.
Louis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uY3KGTDYEA
David has also guested four times (4x) on Sam Tripoli's Tin Foil Hat, 4x
on Talk is Jericho, Anthony Cumia's In Hot Water, Alchemy Radio,
Revolution Radio, Alex Jones INFOwars, Owen Benjamin, Chrissie Mayr
along with numerous other shows.
This episode is proudly brought to you by:
#Betterhelp : https://www.betterhelp.com/sipod for 10% off
#LootCrate : http://loot.cr/3rWoAnw Code "Suckitpodcast" for 15% off
#CBD #Wildflowerhemp https://wildflowerhempco.com/
BUY MERCH!!!!!
#Merch Store: https://www.dckproductions.com/shop
Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/suckitpodcast
https://www.facebook.com/suckitpodcast
https://www.twitter.com/suckit_podcast
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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