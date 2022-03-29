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And We Know 3.28.2022 From GA to PATEL, Polish citizen to journalist in Ukraine, why would the [DS] panic PRAY!
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191 views • March 29, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Huge bombshells everywhere, from The Georgia rally, from Kash Patel on the lawsuit, from Tucker, from simple folks in Poland filming the speech from the Biden actor, real journalists in the Ukraine, Russian dropping Hunter info…wow.. do we need more?
Hang on tight.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytkwf-3.28.22-from-ga-to-patel-polish-citizen-to-journalist-in-ukraine-why-would-.html
Huge bombshells everywhere, from The Georgia rally, from Kash Patel on the lawsuit, from Tucker, from simple folks in Poland filming the speech from the Biden actor, real journalists in the Ukraine, Russian dropping Hunter info…wow.. do we need more?
Hang on tight.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytkwf-3.28.22-from-ga-to-patel-polish-citizen-to-journalist-in-ukraine-why-would-.html
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