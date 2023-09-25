How Government and Big Tech Push Gambling That Targets and Addicts Kids - John Kindt

Gambling has become a massive problem in America today, and unfortunately, this highly addictive industry is targeting a new demographic: children. John Kindt is an authority on the subject of gambling and is a professor of business and legal policy at the University of Illinois. John researches and testifies before Congress and state legislatures on the dangers of gambling addiction and how it destroys the lives of so many people. He breaks down the disturbing underbelly of criminality and sex trafficking that can often be facilitated behind the scenes in American casinos. John also discusses how the US government and Big Tech colluded to make sure that a previous Senate bill that would have protected kids from online gambling - didn’t pass.
TAKEAWAYS
It’s hard to beat the addictive power of online gambling when it’s available at your fingertips on your phone at all times
The government is covering up the evidence of sex trafficking that occurs at casinos
Gambling now targets kids and will wind up devastating future generations if we don’t fight back at the state level
When you advertise gambling and put it everywhere on the Internet, John calls this “fentanyl gambling”
