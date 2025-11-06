BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
3OH!3 Whips Up Genny’s Mac & Hash - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 57
2 views • 10 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, the electropop duo, 3OH!3, prepares Genny's Mac & Hash, while on tour with Simple Plan's "Bigger Than You Think! Tour" with Bowling For Soup and LØLØ. 3OH!3 is currently supporting their newest single, SLUSHIE.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 24, 2025

Location - Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH 3OH!3:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/3oh3music

Instagram - https://instagram.com/3oh3

Twitter - https://twitter.com/3OH3


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

00:59 Preparation

08:50 Cooking on the Generator


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35Skip Intro

00:59Preparation

08:50Cooking on the Generator

