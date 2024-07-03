Naomi Wolf Interview Author of Facing the Beast

‘If Europe does not wake up, you will all be dead,’ says Naomi Wolf, author of Facing the Beast





Facing the Beast' is the title of the new book by American writer and journalist Naomi Wolf, a book about 'trust, courage, and resistance in a new dark time'. Program maker Flavio Pasquino invited her to Edam to talk about, among other things, the creation of her new work.





Wolf was a political advisor to the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore and wrote several books, including the 2007 bestseller: 'The End of America'. In it, she describes ten steps in the transition process from open societies to fascist systems in the current era.





The American was long known as a highly respected writer, but this image changed over the past ten years. She acquired the image of a conspiracy theorist and was heavily criticized for her views on topics such as ISIS and the Ebola pandemic. In 2021, she was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, lockdowns, and mRNA vaccines. Her accounts on YouTube, X, and Facebook were suspended.





Despite the tumultuous years, the journalist and author does not give up. In this in-depth interview, you get to know her for who she is and what she stands for. Wolf is optimistic about the future. Sit back for this fascinating conversation and share it with those around you.



