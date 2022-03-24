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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: The truth about the China Eastern Airlines plane crash was a man-made suicidal act! In retaliation for the CCP’s mistreatment of him, the death of his family from the COVID vaccine and being cheated out of money by the government and the company, someone had orchestrated the plane crash since January