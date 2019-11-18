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House of Mirrors
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20 views • November 18, 2019
Miraging, reflections, aetherbands, vanishing objects...
Do you dare to enter the House of Mirrors?
I realize now that half the footage is pretty tough to see on a phone, so my bad if ya can't see some of the birds and mirroring effects. On a larger screen you still have to keep your eyes open!
music:
Avid Dancer - Little Bird
Moby Grape - Right Before My Eyes
Do you dare to enter the House of Mirrors?
I realize now that half the footage is pretty tough to see on a phone, so my bad if ya can't see some of the birds and mirroring effects. On a larger screen you still have to keep your eyes open!
music:
Avid Dancer - Little Bird
Moby Grape - Right Before My Eyes
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