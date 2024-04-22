Live Chat with Paul; -185- ChemConTrails + Climate Science + UAPDrama + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Chemtrails + Climate Science + UAP vid analysis
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
[00:04:00] (1d) UFOLOGY cult groups and new followers dont search themselves
but follow a talking head YTer who recommends
[00:11:20] (2) Main Topic Begins - First Some feel good Meme Quotes about
being positive!!!
[00:15:20] (2b) Paul talks about a cool documentary about a black man
building in his spare time shelters for homeless in Canada but the local gov
destroyed them and sued him. Paul tries to find the name of title
so can go and watch it. but fails to figure it out. but its a 2023 docu
called Someone Lives Here.. rating 7.5/10
[00:29:17] (3) Art Levine a mental health expert thinks UFOs and Aliens
if seeing its a mental thing.. annoys how arrogant he is that aliens
cant be visiting people.
[00:31:00] (4) Alien visitations that left physical marks!!!
[01:02:00] (5) Missing Solar Planet found by NASA but its
not PlanetX as most call it.
[01:05:34] (6) James Fox moaning about working on his new movie
which is going to suck about fake whistleblowers
[01:15:30] (7) DJK the elements blocks me after admitting
how he fakes them by stacking frames.
[01:29:00] (8) EVPs are they explained by skeptics?
[01:38:00] (9) Thirdphase vid analysis now - reflection in car window
[02:36:00] (9b) red-white lights drifting down more likely aviation
but again 0 apps used most likely Helis or flares o
[02:37:40] (9c) White drifting blob is most likely an alien character balloon
[02:39:00] (9d) Seattle Tower in fog and low light with distance
basic filters can see the cloud/fog
[03:04:00] (9e) Added UFO via CGI as 0 artifacts on motion
and constant black shape
[03:16:00] (9f) Lens flare as aimed at sun eclipse with
a clip on phone lens with filter
[03:26:00] (9g) A video of a silhouette of a bird gliding to trees
thats been edited at the start
[03:29:00] (9h) blue LED fishing lure on a line from a fishing kite
or long rod
[03:53:00] (9i) Promoting IN2THINAIR garbage conspiracy when
proven data glitch
[03:58:00] (10) Paul now starts ChemConTrails and Climate Science
and first cloud seeding and recent floods in Dubai and has
a issue with links from chat which is NOW FIX.. dev of app fixed
it for Part 2 of this section as 5hrs its time to wrap!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education
a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.