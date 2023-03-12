Monica Kennedy: People need to speak up in the face of the CCP's unrestricted warfare, or we will be slaves

https://gettr.com/post/p2b2pceeae4

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Monica Kennedy(GETTR: @monicakennedy) interviewed by Tia: People need to speak up in the face of the CCP's unrestricted warfare, or we will be slaves. Because the Chinese Communist Party is all about controlling Americans and controlling the world. They are trying to change every culture into Marxist, communist, evil, and satanic forces.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 小柯基采访建筑商莫妮卡·肯尼迪(GETTR: @monicakennedy)：面对中共的超限战，人们需要勇敢发声，否则，我们将成为奴隶。因为中共就是要控制美国人、控制整个世界。他们试图改变每一种文化，使之变成马克思主义、共产主义、邪恶、撒旦的力量。



