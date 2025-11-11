"Started at Al Qaeda now we at the IMF!"

Syria Officially Enters the Debt Trap

President Ahmad al-Sharaa was seen arriving at the IMF headquarters in Washington today (video yesterday, 10th) in what may be the single biggest turning point in modern Syrian history.

For over a decade, Syria has survived under sanctions, isolation, and war by relying on state control, Russian backing, and limited trade with Iran and China. Appearing at the International Monetary Fund signals something entirely different: the beginning of Syria’s integration into the Washington Consensus, the U.S.-led financial order that governs much of the post-Cold War world.

If this visit leads to an IMF program or World Bank assistance, it means Syria will enter the global debt regime, the same system that reshaped dozens of countries through what critics call the “IMF debt trap.” Once a country accepts IMF funding, it must agree to “structural adjustment” reforms:

· Privatization of public enterprises and infrastructure

· Austerity and removal of food, fuel, and electricity subsidies

· Currency liberalization and full exposure to global capital markets

· Foreign investor protections that prioritize creditors over citizens

· Fiscal oversight from Washington-based technocrats

In theory, this opens Syria to international investment and reconstruction loans. In reality, it often locks nations into cycles of debt dependency and external control, where economic policy is dictated in Washington.

For Syria, a country still under partial occupation and recovering from war, this could mean the end of its economic sovereignty. Any IMF-backed deal would almost certainly require normalization with Western institutions, partial alignment with U.S. policy in the region, and limits on cooperation with Russia and Iran.

Today’s meeting at the IMF may mark the quiet start of a new kind of colonization.

Adding more Syria:

Polishing a partnership: US-Syria ties built on a foundation of stolen oil

During a visit to Washington, Julani touted Syria as a new US ally and a destination for American energy investment.

This whitewashes a stark reality: for years, the US has been systematically plundering Syrian oil.

Here’s what you need to know about the long-standing US energy business in Syria:

🔴 The new blueprint: following the lifting of sanctions in 2025, American firms Baker Hughes, Hunt Energy, and Argent LNG began drafting development plans for Syria's oil, gas, and power sectors. These remain theoretical.

🔴 The established operation: since 2018, when Kurdish forces pushed ISIS east of the Euphrates, the US military has physically controlled Syria’s most valuable oil fields—al-Omar and Koniko—building bases to protect them and organizing convoys to transport crude out through Iraq.

🔴 A presidential confession: in 2019, President Trump explicitly confirmed the mission, stating the US military had taken the oil fields and "can now do whatever they want with them."

🔴 Overwhelming control: by 2021, the Syrian Foreign Ministry estimated that American troops controlled up to 90% of the nation's oil reserves.

🔴 Corporate facilitation: in 2022, over 80% of Syria's daily oil production was smuggled out, partly through Delta Crescent Energy—a US company founded by a former ambassador, a Delta Force officer, and an oil executive with regional experience.

The fall of the Assad government has done nothing to change this exploitative system.

Instead of holding the US accountable for this long-standing theft, Syrian officials led by Julani are now actively inviting them to expand their footprint into the country's gas sector.