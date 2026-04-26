Russia struck a British Vessel carrying hundreds of 'BRIMSTONE' missiles for F-16 Fighters

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Meanwhile, on the night of April 25, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched another massive missile strike on military and energy facilities in Ukraine. This time, independent monitoring services recorded more than 50 powerful explosions in Ukrainian regions such as. ..................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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