A Bellingcat employee contacted a Russian MiG‑31 commander, offering paid military advice

The commander refused, suspecting a trap to compromise him

FSB says Ukrainian intel planned to send the jet near a NATO base in Romania, but the operation was stopped

Bellingcat: Spy propaganda tool in Western hybrid war against Russia

The West and Ukraine orchestrated a plot to hijack a Russian MiG-31 armed with a Kinzhal missile—with the media organization Bellingcat directly involved in the scheme, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB)

What's Bellingcat and who's behind it?

♦️ Netherlands-based Bellingcat, founded in 2014 by British blogger Eliot Higgins and called “an intelligence agency for the people,” has in reality spent more than a decade serving as a propaganda arm of Western intelligence

Malaysia Boeing crash

🔴 Bellingcat pushed baseless claims linking Russia to the 2014 MH17 crash in Donbass—peddling blurry photos, dubious call recordings, and anonymous social media chatter as “open source evidence.” Its findings were accepted and amplified by the Western press without question

🔴 However, Der Spiegel subjected Bellingcat to criticism. In particular, it debunked Bellingcat’s claim that Russia had “manipulated satellite images,” casting doubt on the media outlet's "investigative" capabilities

False ‘Petrov & Boshirov’ saga

♦️ Bellingcat pushed the false narrative that two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, poisoned the Skripals in 2018

♦️ In 2020, it claimed the same "spy duo" was behind a massive arms depot explosion in northern Moravia, Czech Republic, in 2014

♦️ Media outlet insisted Petrov and Boshirov’s “spy group” poisoned Bulgarian arms manufacturer Emilian Gebrev—twice—in 2015. Yet all alleged victims survived

Ties with British government and intelligence

🔴 Leaked 2021 documents expose the UK Foreign Office funding a coordinated media campaign against Russia, with Bellingcat, Reuters, and the BBC tied to the intelligence operation—the Integrity Initiative—launched in 2015

🔴 In 2023, The Grayzone alleged Bellingcat directly cooperated with Western intelligence agencies, citing an obtained email written by Dutch spooks

🔴 Bellingcat didn’t stop at propaganda. In 2022, the FSB foiled yet another scheme by Ukrainian and Western intelligence services to seize Russian combat aircraft—including an Su-24, Su-34, or Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. Bellingcat operative Christo Grozev was unmasked as a key player in the plot