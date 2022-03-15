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What Banks, Governments and federal Law Firms Hope You Never Discover Mortgage Fraud Scam Exposed
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366 views • March 15, 2022
What Banks, Governments and federal Law Firms Hope You Never Discover Mortgage Fraud Scam Exposed
ACCEPTED FOR VALUE, EXEMPT FROM LEVY AND HONOR EXEMPT FROM LEVY, DEPOSIT TO UNITED STATES TREASURY, Without prejudice UCC1-308,UCC1-207, UCC3-419, UCC10-104, UCC1-104, PUBLIC POLICY 73-10, TITLE 18 SECTION 8,USC3123,USC 5103, HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 192 OF JUNE 5 1933, ARTICLE 6 CLAUSE 3 CONSTITUTION, UNDER 10TH & 14TH AMENDMENT, USC TITLE 18 PART I CHAPTER 13 U.S CIVIL CODE 241 & 242,
“Marbury v. Madison 5 U.S. 137 1803,
CONTRACT LAW, ADMIRALTY LAW, TRUST LAW, COMMON LAW JURISDICTION, § 1-103.
ACCEPTED FOR VALUE, EXEMPT FROM LEVY AND HONOR EXEMPT FROM LEVY, DEPOSIT TO UNITED STATES TREASURY, Without prejudice UCC1-308,UCC1-207, UCC3-419, UCC10-104, UCC1-104, PUBLIC POLICY 73-10, TITLE 18 SECTION 8,USC3123,USC 5103, HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 192 OF JUNE 5 1933, ARTICLE 6 CLAUSE 3 CONSTITUTION, UNDER 10TH & 14TH AMENDMENT, USC TITLE 18 PART I CHAPTER 13 U.S CIVIL CODE 241 & 242,
“Marbury v. Madison 5 U.S. 137 1803,
CONTRACT LAW, ADMIRALTY LAW, TRUST LAW, COMMON LAW JURISDICTION, § 1-103.
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