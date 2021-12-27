SpaceX Final Launch of the Year: NASA resupply flight to the International Space Station

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Earlier in the week was SpaceX’s final launch of the year. SpaceX has had a remarkable year of launches,
SpaceX launched 31 missions to space this year and landed all but one first-stage booster.
The final mission for SpaceX was one for NASA, the company’s 24th resupply flight to the International Space Station. It featured a rarity of recent launches, a brand new booster. The launch of Dragon went flawlessly, and the booster proceeded to land on the droneship,six years to the date SpaceX first landed a booster. This marked SpaceX’s 100th successful booster landing, showing again that reusable first stages are possible and not a party trick.