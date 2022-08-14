Faith & Liberty #17 - Trust the Science - w/ Dr. Patrick Phillips & Dr. Laura Braden

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Faith & Liberty #17 - Streamed live on Nov 25th, 2021
We admit it, we aren't scientists or doctors... but we know some! In this episode, we welcomed two very special guests to discuss trusting the science: Dr. Patrick Phillips, and our very own Dr. Laura Braden. Chris Burke's bad back prevented live music sadly, but we used the extra time for this important discussion with these very smart individuals.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/